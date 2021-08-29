Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Xponential Fitness Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xponential Fitness in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on XPOF. Bank of America began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

