Research Analysts Set Expectations for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BTSDF)

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38.

Get Health and Happiness (H&H) International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70. Health and Happiness has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $4.22.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Company Profile

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.