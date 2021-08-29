Research Analysts Set Expectations for Medtronic plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Medtronic in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Shares of MDT opened at $133.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.99. The stock has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.