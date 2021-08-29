Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will report sales of $171.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.95 million and the lowest is $167.37 million. Resources Connection reported sales of $147.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full-year sales of $686.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $684.47 million to $688.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $715.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:RGP traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,711. The company has a market capitalization of $522.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.02. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth about $4,320,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 100,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

