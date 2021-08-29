Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded to Outperform by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens cut Restaurant Brands International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.53.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR stock opened at $64.61 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.54.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $707,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,845,728.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $3,118,218.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,510,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,295 shares of company stock worth $4,491,954. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.