Reviewing Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) and Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) and Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and Crown ElectroKinetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Energy Industries 0 3 6 0 2.67 Crown ElectroKinetics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus target price of $114.63, suggesting a potential upside of 25.84%. Crown ElectroKinetics has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 228.53%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than Advanced Energy Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Energy Industries and Crown ElectroKinetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Energy Industries $1.42 billion 2.47 $134.68 million $4.99 18.25 Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 469.25 -$40.76 million ($2.92) -1.07

Advanced Energy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics. Crown ElectroKinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Energy Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Advanced Energy Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Advanced Energy Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Energy Industries and Crown ElectroKinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Energy Industries 10.96% 25.03% 12.23% Crown ElectroKinetics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Advanced Energy Industries beats Crown ElectroKinetics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing. The company was founded by Douglas S. Schatz in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

