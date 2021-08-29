Reviewing SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) & Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Crown Castle International and SITE Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle International 0 4 8 0 2.67 SITE Centers 0 3 4 0 2.57

Crown Castle International presently has a consensus price target of $196.18, indicating a potential upside of 2.73%. SITE Centers has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.58%. Given Crown Castle International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crown Castle International is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Dividends

Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $5.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Crown Castle International pays out 78.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SITE Centers pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crown Castle International has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and SITE Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SITE Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.8% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Castle International and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle International 18.62% 12.30% 2.90% SITE Centers 9.73% 2.53% 1.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crown Castle International and SITE Centers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle International $5.84 billion 14.13 $1.06 billion $6.78 28.17 SITE Centers $416.76 million 8.20 $35.72 million $0.99 16.36

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than SITE Centers. SITE Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crown Castle International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Crown Castle International has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crown Castle International beats SITE Centers on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States. The Fiber segment covers access, including space or capacity of fiber primarily supporting small cell networks and fiber solutions. The company was founded by Ted B. Miller Jr. and Edward C. Hutcheson Jr. in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

