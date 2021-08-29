Rhumbline Advisers Has $470.63 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,617 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 46,007 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Adobe were worth $470,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,107,996,000 after purchasing an additional 422,896 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Cowen boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $6.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $658.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,434. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $662.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $615.40. The firm has a market cap of $313.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.