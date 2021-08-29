Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,171 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $171,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

NYSE NOW traded up $8.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $632.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,281. The company has a 50-day moving average of $575.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.85 and a 52 week high of $635.62. The company has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a PE ratio of 752.87, a PEG ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,627. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

