Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,880,526 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 102,734 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $268,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after buying an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,900 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,274,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,033,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.94. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $163.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

