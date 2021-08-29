Rich Wong Sells 40,000 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $2,528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $64.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PATH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

