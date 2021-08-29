Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMNI. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter worth approximately $8,826,000. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter worth approximately $7,845,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter worth approximately $6,317,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 163.6% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,074,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 666,812 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $813.90 million, a PE ratio of -33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.78.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $91.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $95,789.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $147,545.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at $426,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,159 shares of company stock worth $424,443 in the last ninety days. 48.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

