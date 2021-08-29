River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $8.87 Million Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 51,236 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.15% of NOV worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in NOV by 370.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NOV by 229.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.01. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $18.02.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

