River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.0% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

