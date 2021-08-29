River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 26,975 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,975 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises about 0.8% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $12,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 60,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Devon Energy by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.48. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

