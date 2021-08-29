River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 293,911 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,092,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 293,911 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning comprises about 6.9% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 1.06% of Owens Corning worth $106,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Owens Corning by 122.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,261 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Owens Corning by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,165,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,141 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $196,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 35.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,690,000 after purchasing an additional 436,899 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Owens Corning stock opened at $98.60 on Friday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $63.03 and a one year high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

