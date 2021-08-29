River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 33,212 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 356,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,212 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 171,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VECO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

