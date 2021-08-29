River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 379 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $1,865.00 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $959.87 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,643.19. The company has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -37,300.00 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

