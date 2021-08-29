River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 400 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM opened at $139.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.