River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Trims Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $10,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,022,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,564,000 after buying an additional 503,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,659,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,737,000 after buying an additional 85,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,464,000 after buying an additional 200,919 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 222.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,784,000 after buying an additional 2,701,960 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

