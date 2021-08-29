Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Short Interest Up 54.6% in August

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,174,900 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the July 29th total of 759,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,032,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $341.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.47. Roche has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Roche alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Roche in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roche by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Roche by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays set a $46.42 target price on shares of Roche and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.