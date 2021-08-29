Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. ICF International makes up approximately 1.9% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. Torray LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ICF International by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.67. The stock had a trading volume of 40,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,371. ICF International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $102.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, research analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

