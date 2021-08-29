Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 13,848 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,848 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 43,509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,373,000.

NYSE:EMO traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 50,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,022. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

