Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Acquires 998 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 69.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,315,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,144 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,890 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.85. 6,274,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,033,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.94. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

