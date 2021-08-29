Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,480. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $146.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

