Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $244,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 93.2% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,844,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,949,968. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

