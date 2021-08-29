Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.1% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $107.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,059,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,716. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $107.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

