Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Sells 781 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.10. The stock had a trading volume of 366,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,716. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.67. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.