Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RKLY opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. Rockley Photonics has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $160.38 million, a P/E ratio of 175.75 and a beta of -0.02.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

