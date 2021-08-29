Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the July 29th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 874,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rocky Mountain High Brands stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 3,833,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,489. Rocky Mountain High Brands has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03.

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc is a lifestyle brand management company, which engages in marketing of cannabidiol and hemp-infused products to health-conscious consumers. The firm also sells naturally alkaline spring water and a water-based protein drink with caffeine and vitamins. Its product categories include beverage, food, fitness and skin care.

