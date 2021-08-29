Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Gap Up to $5.91

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $6.08. Root shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 64,477 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on ROOT. dropped their price objective on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Root from $11.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Get Root alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Root during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Root during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Root during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Root by 85.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.