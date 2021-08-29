Royal Bank of Canada Buys 501 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a market cap of $462.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.47. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Bancshares news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $364,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Bancshares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.