Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 16.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCFT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $25.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $490.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.