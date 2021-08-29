Royal Bank of Canada Invests $143,000 in Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZAC. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its holdings in Horizon Acquisition by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 249,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 195,513 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Acquisition by 856.8% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 54,842 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HZAC opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94. Horizon Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

HZAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

