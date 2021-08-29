Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Raised to C$142.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$139.00 to C$142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.61.

RY opened at $104.69 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $67.78 and a 12-month high of $106.40. The firm has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $91,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

