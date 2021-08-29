Royal Bank of Canada Raises Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$146.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$146.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.27.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.14. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $56.96 and a twelve month high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

