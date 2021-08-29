Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Software were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 7.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,144,000 after buying an additional 196,264 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 41.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,374,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,149,000 after purchasing an additional 695,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,938,000 after purchasing an additional 115,089 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Software by 8.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after buying an additional 73,970 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in American Software by 415.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 938,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,419,000 after buying an additional 755,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMSWA. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $24.50 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $814.45 million, a PE ratio of 102.09 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

In related news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $27,915.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President H Allan Dow sold 28,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $707,282.45. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 110,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

