Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,235 Shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) by 28.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FEUZ. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 64,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FEUZ opened at $48.47 on Friday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a one year low of $33.89 and a one year high of $49.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03.

