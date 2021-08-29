Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$140.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective lifted by CSFB from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RY. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$138.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$139.94.

TSE RY opened at C$132.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$127.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$90.75 and a 52-week high of C$134.23. The company has a market cap of C$188.46 billion and a PE ratio of 13.44.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total value of C$71,010.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,723 shares in the company, valued at C$491,396.16. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total value of C$673,593.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$743,332.69. Insiders have sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164 in the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

