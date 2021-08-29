Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$144.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$144.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$138.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$139.94.

TSE RY opened at C$132.28 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$90.75 and a 52-week high of C$134.23. The firm has a market cap of C$188.46 billion and a PE ratio of 13.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$127.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total transaction of C$71,010.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$491,396.16. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total value of C$668,783.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$738,024.67. Insiders have sold 17,607 shares of company stock worth $2,254,164 over the last quarter.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

