Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Receives $86.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $83.26 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.12.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.13) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

