Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 289.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 131,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 97,591 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

Royce Global Value Trust stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $16.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

