RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RTL. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on RTL Group in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on RTL Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on RTL Group in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €54.66 ($64.31).

RTL Group has a 52 week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 52 week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

