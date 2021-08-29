RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Up 89.8% in August

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the July 29th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,500 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.40 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,471.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of RumbleON by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in RumbleON in the first quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in RumbleON in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMBL stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 257,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.94. RumbleON has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $64.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 84.44% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Research analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

