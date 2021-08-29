Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Agilent Technologies worth $41,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

NYSE A opened at $173.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.76 and a fifty-two week high of $175.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

