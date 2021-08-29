Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 12,678 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Consolidated Edison worth $35,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 253.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,464,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,519,000 after purchasing an additional 570,791 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 92.8% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 895,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,210,000 after purchasing an additional 431,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 34.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,329,000 after purchasing an additional 383,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.44.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $75.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.