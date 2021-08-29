Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,821 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,821 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 4,289,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,509,000 after acquiring an additional 125,961 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 505.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,022,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,890,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,102,000 after acquiring an additional 724,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,266,000 after acquiring an additional 674,309 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.91 and a fifty-two week high of $187.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.