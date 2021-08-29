Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 25,302 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,389 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 25,302 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.34% of F5 Networks worth $38,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in F5 Networks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $71,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in F5 Networks by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marie Myers sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $352,115.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,543 shares in the company, valued at $463,232.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,647 shares of company stock worth $2,675,858. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 target price (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

Shares of FFIV opened at $205.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

