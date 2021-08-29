S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Trading 1.3% Higher

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.77. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCPPF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S4 Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

