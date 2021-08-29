Saipem’s (SAPMY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SAPMY has been the subject of several other reports. AlphaValue lowered Saipem to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale lowered Saipem from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saipem currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SAPMY opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Saipem has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.68.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

